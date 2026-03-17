BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Trading 1.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.79 and last traded at $59.67. 50,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 72,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22.

About BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF

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The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of Canadian equities that have lower sensitivity to market movements with the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The ETF will primarily invest in and hold equities of Canadian companies. Securities will be selected from the largest and most liquid securities in Canada. The securities that have lower sensitivity to market movements (beta) will be selected for the portfolio and it will be weighted so that a higher allocation is given to securities with lower beta.

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