FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.3040 and last traded at $4.3040. 854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.2520.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBBPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded FIBRA Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Santander upgraded FIBRA Prologis to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of FIBRA Prologis in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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FIBRA Prologis Trading Up 1.2%

About FIBRA Prologis

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

(Get Free Report)

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS: FBBPF) is a Mexican real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and operation of industrial and logistics properties. Established in 2011 as the first Mexican Fibra backed by an international sponsor, the company focuses on acquiring and managing warehouse and distribution centers that serve manufacturing, retail and third-party logistics clients across Mexico’s key industrial corridors.

The trust’s core activities include leasing modern logistics facilities, executing build-to-suit developments and providing property management services tailored to the needs of multinational and domestic occupiers.

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