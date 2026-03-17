DLocal (DLO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect DLocal to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $294.2890 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of DLO opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. DLocal has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.14.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC grew its position in DLocal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 507,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $17.00 target price on DLocal in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

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About DLocal

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dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

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