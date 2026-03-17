Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

KLRS has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kalaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

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Kalaris Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ KLRS opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.13. Kalaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 479,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $5,000,005.74. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,979,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,630,005.74. This trade represents a 31.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kalaris Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Kalaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kalaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Kalaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kalaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company’s lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108.

Further Reading

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