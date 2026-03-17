What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for goeasy FY2025 Earnings?

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for goeasy in a report issued on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank analyst P. Hardie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.28. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2026 earnings at $8.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

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GSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded goeasy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial downgraded goeasy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$208.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$180.33.

goeasy Trading Down 5.4%

GSY opened at C$33.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 42.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$141.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$541.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.16. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$33.13 and a 52 week high of C$216.50.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.3%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

goeasy Company Profile

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goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.

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