Wall Street Zen Downgrades Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) to Sell

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Klarna Group from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klarna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

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Klarna Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klarna Group

Shares of Klarna Group stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04. Klarna Group has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Klarna Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Klarna Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Klarna Group Company Profile

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Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

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