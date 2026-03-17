Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUPV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Supervielle from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Supervielle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

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Grupo Supervielle Price Performance

SUPV stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.09 million, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 36.7% in the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,732 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,519,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 682,294 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,178,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 434,285 shares during the period. Sparta 24 Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 39,572.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 1,002,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 999,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the period.

About Grupo Supervielle

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.

Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.

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