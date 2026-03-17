HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for NERV Earnings

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Minerva Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.00.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NERV stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter worth $17,377,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after buying an additional 4,020,500 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $13,310,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $11,409,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $9,507,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s research and development efforts are directed toward addressing unmet needs in psychiatric and neurological conditions, leveraging its expertise in neuropharmacology and receptor modulation. Minerva’s goal is to bring forward differentiated molecules that can offer improved efficacy and safety profiles compared to existing treatments.

The company’s most advanced programs include roluperidone (formerly MIN-101), which has been investigated for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia, and MIN-117, a novel serotonergic agent being evaluated in major depressive disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.