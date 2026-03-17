What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for CareCloud Q1 Earnings?

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for CareCloud in a report issued on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CareCloud’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCLD. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on CareCloud in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

CareCloud Stock Up 6.4%

CCLD stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.92 million, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 2.09. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. CareCloud had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 8.96%.The firm had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. CareCloud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.23 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareCloud

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in CareCloud by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 88,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 322,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

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CareCloud, Inc is a healthcare technology company that provides cloud-based practice management, electronic health record (EHR) and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to medical practices and health systems. Its flagship offering, the CareCloud Central platform, combines clinical, financial and administrative workflows into a single, unified system. The platform includes modules for scheduling, billing, coding, patient engagement and telehealth, enabling practices to streamline front- and back-office operations and improve overall practice performance.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida, CareCloud serves small to mid-size physician groups and specialty clinics across the United States.

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