FY2026 EPS Estimates for Vista Gold Reduced by HC Wainwright

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Vista Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.
Vista Gold Stock Performance
NYSE VGZ opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold resource projects. The company’s primary objective is to bring high-quality gold deposits into production through systematic exploration, feasibility studies and environmental permitting. Vista Gold’s technical team applies modern exploration and development methodologies to de-risk assets and demonstrate the economic potential of its mineral holdings.
The company’s flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project, located in the Northern Territory of Australia.
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