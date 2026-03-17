FY2026 EPS Estimates for Vista Gold Reduced by HC Wainwright

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Vista Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

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Vista Gold Stock Performance

NYSE VGZ opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vista Gold Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 417,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 385,494 shares during the period. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vista Gold Corp is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold resource projects. The company’s primary objective is to bring high-quality gold deposits into production through systematic exploration, feasibility studies and environmental permitting. Vista Gold’s technical team applies modern exploration and development methodologies to de-risk assets and demonstrate the economic potential of its mineral holdings.

The company’s flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project, located in the Northern Territory of Australia.

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