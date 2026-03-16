Head to Head Comparison: Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)

Volatility and Risk

Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and Innovus Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million 0.00 -$14.54 million ($0.60) N/A Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.00 -$8.28 million ($4.16) N/A

Profitability

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Antibe Therapeutics.

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -150.49% -98.51% Innovus Pharmaceuticals -34.51% -682.54% -78.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innovus Pharmaceuticals beats Antibe Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antibe Therapeutics

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Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

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Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

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