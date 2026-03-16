Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Trading 11.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$49.70 and last traded at C$48.32. 139,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 271,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIF. Cormark raised shares of Altus Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded Altus Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$67.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.43.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIF

Altus Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$46.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Altus Group had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 69.98%.The business had revenue of C$108.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 1.7263823 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altus Group news, Director William Brennan purchased 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,405.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,534,757 shares in the company, valued at C$142,453,343.40. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their position. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment. A part of its revenue is also derived from the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

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