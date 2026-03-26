Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Up 89.8% in March

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,402,718 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the February 26th total of 1,266,147 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 800,906.0 days.

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

BPCGF remained flat at $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday. Banco Comercial Português has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

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About Banco Comercial Português

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Banco Comercial Português, SA operates as the largest private sector bank in Portugal, conducting a broad range of banking activities under the brand Millennium bcp. The bank serves individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients through a network of branches, online channels and partner points of sale. Its core services include deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment cards and electronic banking.

Founded in 1985 during the privatization of state-owned banking assets, Banco Comercial Português has expanded beyond its domestic market.

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