BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 840 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the February 26th total of 3,038 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,512 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BESIY traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.58. 6,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,215. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 1.81. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $235.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.61 and a 200 day moving average of $175.85.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered BE Semiconductor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY), commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI’s platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

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