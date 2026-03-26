Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 450 to GBX 370. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Everplay Group traded as low as GBX 212 and last traded at GBX 216, with a volume of 367825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.

EVPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 target price on shares of Everplay Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Everplay Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 455 target price on shares of Everplay Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Everplay Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 445.83.

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Insider Activity

Everplay Group Stock Performance

In other Everplay Group news, insider Mikkel Weider bought 21,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 234 per share, with a total value of £50,370.84. Also, insider Frank Theodore Sagnier purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 301 per share, for a total transaction of £99,932. 21.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 299.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 338.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £311.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 25.70 EPS for the quarter. Everplay Group had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everplay Group Plc will post 24.1106719 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everplay Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.

The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018. Subsequently, the Group has completed the business acquisitions of StoryToys in 2021, astragon and The Label in 2022, and Independent Arts Software GmbH by astragon in 2023, along with the IP acquisitions of two key titles: Golf With Your Friends and Hell Let Loose.

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