Coty (NYSE:COTY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.2050, with a volume of 1804662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Coty from $3.50 to $3.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Santander lowered shares of Coty to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $2.50 target price on Coty in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

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Coty Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Coty had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 986,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,754.20. This represents a 9.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 2,291.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 583,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 558,974 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 40,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Coty by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,848,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 1,560,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company’s product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

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