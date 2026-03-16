iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.29 and last traded at $117.64, with a volume of 49300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.36.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical supply disruptions (Strait of Hormuz closure, conflict involving Iran) have pushed Brent and WTI sharply higher, supporting E&P earnings outlooks and ETF flows. Read More.

Geopolitical supply disruptions (Strait of Hormuz closure, conflict involving Iran) have pushed Brent and WTI sharply higher, supporting E&P earnings outlooks and ETF flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets report Brent above $100 and growing risk premia as Gulf shipping is disrupted — a bullish near?term setup for IEO holdings exposed to higher realized oil prices. Read More.

Multiple outlets report Brent above $100 and growing risk premia as Gulf shipping is disrupted — a bullish near?term setup for IEO holdings exposed to higher realized oil prices. Read More. Positive Sentiment: WTI price action remains volatile with technical pivots being tested; traders pricing continued upside see E&P equities as primary beneficiaries. Read More.

WTI price action remains volatile with technical pivots being tested; traders pricing continued upside see E&P equities as primary beneficiaries. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The U.S. Treasury says it is not intervening in commodities markets, removing the expectation of a policy backstop that could have capped prices — this leaves oil price direction to market forces. Read More.

The U.S. Treasury says it is not intervening in commodities markets, removing the expectation of a policy backstop that could have capped prices — this leaves oil price direction to market forces. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader U.S. equity futures and the Dow climbed as oil briefly slipped from highs; macro drivers (Fed week, risk sentiment) may cause short?term fund flow rotation between energy and cyclicals. Read More.

Broader U.S. equity futures and the Dow climbed as oil briefly slipped from highs; macro drivers (Fed week, risk sentiment) may cause short?term fund flow rotation between energy and cyclicals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and economists warn the $100 panic could be overdone and list catalysts that could drive oil lower (diplomatic resolution, demand loss, supply normalization), which would weigh on E&P margins and IEO. Read More.

Analysts and economists warn the $100 panic could be overdone and list catalysts that could drive oil lower (diplomatic resolution, demand loss, supply normalization), which would weigh on E&P margins and IEO. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Higher oil accelerates structural pressure: talk of faster EV adoption and longer?term demand shifts could cap upside for fossil?fuel producers if prolonged; this is a longer?term headwind for IEO. Read More.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEO. Steph & Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

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iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil exploration and production sub-sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are engaged in the exploration for and extraction, production, refining, and supply of oil and gas products.

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