Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 49,180 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 12th total of 59,025 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,130 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 112,130 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 118,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 271.2% in the third quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 140,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 103,012 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.2%

EFT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,282. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE: EFT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income with capital preservation. Originally launched in June 1988, the trust is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a portfolio of floating-rate debt instruments. As a closed-end vehicle, it issues a fixed number of shares and may employ leverage to enhance income potential.

The trust’s primary investment strategy centers on senior secured floating-rate loans, often referred to as bank loans, issued by U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.