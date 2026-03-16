Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FNKO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Truist Financial set a $6.50 target price on shares of Funko in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Funko in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

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Funko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,593. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Funko had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.The firm had revenue of $273.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Funko will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,413,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 850,199.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,401,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,796 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $4,853,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,340,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 439,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,271,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 146,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

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Funko, Inc is a pop culture consumer products company best known for its stylized vinyl figures, apparel, accessories and other licensed collectible goods. The company’s signature product line, Funko Pop!, features bobblehead-style figurines that showcase characters from a wide array of entertainment franchises, including film, television, gaming, sports and music. In addition to vinyl figurines, Funko’s portfolio encompasses plush toys, action figures, stationery, home goods and novelty items, all leveraging licensing agreements with major global brands.

Founded in 1998 by Mike Becker in Washington state, Funko initially focused on creating nostalgic bobbleheads before expanding its product offerings under current leadership.

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