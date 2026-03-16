Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s Why

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $345.24 and last traded at $342.44. Approximately 3,108,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,221,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.03.

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $340.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $2.33 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

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The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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