Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 137,813 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the February 12th total of 184,671 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,573 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 501,573 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of KBWD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 330,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,199. The company has a market capitalization of $392.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $15.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72.

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Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.2%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 415.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter.

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The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

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