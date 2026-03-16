Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $138.80 and last traded at $136.6460. 9,902,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 12,153,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.21.

Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Freedom Capital downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.17.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.08 and its 200 day moving average is $158.68. The company has a market cap of $326.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $881,554,000 after buying an additional 5,936,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,243,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,291,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.