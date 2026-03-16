Short Interest in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Drops By 25.9%

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 174,446 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 12th total of 235,482 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,827 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,827 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,917,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,549,000 after buying an additional 165,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,759,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,160.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,565,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,372 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,427,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,709,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,856,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,914,000 after acquiring an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.08. 941,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $154.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.