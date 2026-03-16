Short Interest in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Declines By 16.6%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,024,004 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 12th total of 9,626,806 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,449,427 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,449,427 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sidus Space

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIDU. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sidus Space by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sidus Space in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Sidus Space during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, T3 Companies LLC bought a new stake in Sidus Space during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sidus Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sidus Space in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sidus Space presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Sidus Space Stock Down 2.6%

SIDU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,498,480. Sidus Space has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $134.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -1.58.

Sidus Space Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) is an end-to-end space-as-a-service company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm provides mission design, spacecraft manufacturing, ground segment infrastructure and mission operations through a turnkey approach tailored to commercial and government customers. Sidus leverages its integrated supply chain to support client missions from concept development through data delivery.

The company’s product offerings include small satellite buses, flight computers, payload integration services and proprietary ground control software, supplemented by cloud-based data processing and analytics tools.

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