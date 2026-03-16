Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF (NASDAQ:RNIN) Short Interest Down 21.6% in February

Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF (NASDAQ:RNIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,502 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 12th total of 8,297 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,674 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,674 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:RNIN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.39. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,808. Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $130.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.29.

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Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.14%.

About Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF

EA Series Trust – Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Empowered Funds, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Sepio Capital, LP. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio. EA Series Trust – Bushido Capital US SMID Cap Equity ETF is domiciled in the United States.

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