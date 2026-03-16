Miles Brittain Sells 4,000 Shares of NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $284,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,959.06. This represents a 14.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NWPX Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NWPX stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.42. The company had a trading volume of 129,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,411. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $693.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81.

Get NWPX Infrastructure alerts:

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $125.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWPX Infrastructure

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NWPX Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWPX shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NWPX Infrastructure from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NWPX Infrastructure

NWPX Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NWPX Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWPX Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.