Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Trading Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.47. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Inter Pipeline Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47.

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Inter Pipeline Company Profile

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Inter Pipeline Ltd is a midstream energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and now trading over?the?counter as IPPLF following its privatization in early 2022, the company specializes in the transportation, processing and storage of hydrocarbon products. Its diversified asset base spans four core business segments, providing critical services to producers, refineries and petrochemical customers across North America and Europe.

Through its Oil Sands Transportation business, Inter Pipeline operates two major pipelines in Alberta’s oil sands region, conveying heavy crude and bitumen blend between production areas and market hubs.

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