Short Interest in Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL) Grows By 20.5%

Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24,591,484 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the February 12th total of 20,413,986 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,495,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,495,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilon Health from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Agilon Health from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agilon Health from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Agilon Health from $1.00 to $0.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.18.

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Agilon Health Trading Down 0.2%

AGL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. 1,666,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Agilon Health has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.19). Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilon Health will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilon Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilon Health by 243.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 501,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 355,365 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilon Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 214,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agilon Health by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilon Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,060,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,158 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilon Health by 1,028.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 789,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 719,751 shares during the period.

About Agilon Health

(Get Free Report)

Agilon Health (NYSE: AGL) is a healthcare company that partners with independent primary care physicians to deliver value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries. Through risk-sharing arrangements, Agilon assumes financial responsibility for patient populations, enabling physicians to focus on preventive and proactive health management. The company provides the administrative, clinical and operational infrastructure needed to support comprehensive care delivery.

Agilon’s platform encompasses data analytics, care management, patient engagement tools and population health programs.

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