Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,035,260 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 12th total of 9,988,553 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,432,424 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,432,424 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRZ shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Amrize in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Amrize in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Get Amrize alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRZ

Amrize Stock Performance

Shares of AMRZ stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,242,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,860. Amrize has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.73.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amrize

In other Amrize news, insider Mario Gross bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.29 per share, for a total transaction of $176,928.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,059.63. This represents a 11.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaime Hill bought 3,184 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.34 per share, for a total transaction of $179,386.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,840. This represents a 13.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 77,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,344.

Institutional Trading of Amrize

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amrize by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 306,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,915,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at about $754,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,065,029,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000.

About Amrize

(Get Free Report)

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amrize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amrize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.