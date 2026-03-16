Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $403.73 and last traded at $395.56. Approximately 57,485,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 61,323,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $391.20.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research raised their price objective on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. President Capital cut their price target on Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, China Renaissance increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.84.

Tesla Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.98 and a 200-day moving average of $426.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 366.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Tesla by 32.8% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Tesla by 29.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $11,839,824,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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