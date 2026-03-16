SEALSQ Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LAES)

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 50,475 call options on the company. This is an increase of 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,082 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEALSQ

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAES. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEALSQ by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 19,664 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SEALSQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEALSQ by 480.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 92,717 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in SEALSQ by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 270,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Get SEALSQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAES. Zacks Research upgraded SEALSQ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on SEALSQ in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SEALSQ in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SEALSQ in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEALSQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

SEALSQ Stock Down 15.9%

Shares of SEALSQ stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.25. 18,414,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,755,703. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. SEALSQ has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About SEALSQ

(Get Free Report)

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEALSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEALSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.