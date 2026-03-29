Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $2.32 Million Holdings in AerSale Corporation $ASLE

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,809 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.60% of AerSale worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in AerSale by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,509,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after buying an additional 1,109,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,965,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after buying an additional 444,954 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 3,472,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 353,222 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,516,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AerSale by 66.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 288,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded AerSale from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

AerSale Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.53 million, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.19. AerSale Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 million. AerSale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 2.69%. On average, research analysts expect that AerSale Corporation will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerSale Profile

(Free Report)

AerSale Inc is an integrated aftermarket solutions provider serving the global commercial, defense and business aviation markets. The company specializes in aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), asset leasing and aviation parts distribution. Its key offerings include airframe heavy maintenance, engine tear?down and component overhaul, used serviceable material programs and end?of?life aircraft disassembly. Through these services, AerSale supports operators seeking to optimize fleet availability, extend asset life cycles and reduce maintenance costs.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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