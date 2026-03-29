Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 132,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore set a $625.00 target price on S&P Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.53.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $406.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $450.02 and a 200 day moving average of $485.01. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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