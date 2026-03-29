Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Sells 4,286 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lowered its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,987,000 after acquiring an additional 956,770 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 163.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,945,000 after purchasing an additional 978,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 31.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,343,000 after purchasing an additional 299,375 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,191,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,597,000 after purchasing an additional 187,461 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 26.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,691,000 after purchasing an additional 239,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

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BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $202.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.14 and a 200 day moving average of $192.84. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $222.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $885.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BWXT. CJS Securities raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. TD Securities started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.36.

Read Our Latest Report on BWX Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 177,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,097,756.44. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total value of $413,673.63. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,844. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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