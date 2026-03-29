Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Invests $1.60 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 764,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after buying an additional 49,619 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

See Also

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