JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,175 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $50.96 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.00.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

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