221,672 Shares in MBX Biosciences, Inc. $MBX Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of MBX Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MBX Biosciences by 112.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,408,000 after buying an additional 2,556,708 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 43.9% during the third quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after acquiring an additional 961,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MBX Biosciences by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 633,678 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MBX Biosciences by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 812,436 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its position in MBX Biosciences by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,294,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 161,466 shares during the last quarter.

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MBX Biosciences Stock Up 0.7%

MBX stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.06. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBX Biosciences ( NASDAQ:MBX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MBX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MBX Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on MBX Biosciences from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MBX Biosciences

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk acquired 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $525,585.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,334.57. The trade was a 3.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MBX Biosciences

(Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

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