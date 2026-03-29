Sicart Associates LLC Buys 8,000 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sicart Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $40,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,073 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,594,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,514,000 after purchasing an additional 452,437 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,314 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,170,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,652,000 after purchasing an additional 129,466 shares during the period.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.54. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.26 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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