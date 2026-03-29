Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Stake Boosted by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 13.4% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $36,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $60.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

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