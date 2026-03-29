Nova R Wealth Inc. Invests $1.92 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,047,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 99,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7%

DFUS opened at $69.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.