Nova R Wealth Inc. Acquires 11,399 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF makes up 3.1% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONE opened at $288.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $316.38.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8739 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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