United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine Rothblatt Sells 516 Shares

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.99, for a total value of $276,054.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,405.86. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $532.26. The company had a trading volume of 46,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,112. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $548.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84.

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United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $423.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.09.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, NDVR Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

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United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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