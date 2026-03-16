AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Insider Sells $470,250.00 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) insider Casey Kidwell sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,580. This represents a 29.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,690. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.34.

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AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). AAON had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $424.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 133,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in AAON by 28.6% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 553,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,937 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 24.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 560,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,751,000 after purchasing an additional 110,715 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 34.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 281,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,735,000 after buying an additional 72,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AAON by 26.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after buying an additional 35,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

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AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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