CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) Director Darron Ash Purchases 300 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) Director Darron Ash acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $256.62 per share, with a total value of $76,986.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,396.10. This trade represents a 35.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded down $3.67 on Monday, hitting $252.87. The stock had a trading volume of 155,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $230.45 and a one year high of $338.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.81.

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CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $232.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.36 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

CSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. CJS Securities upgraded CSW Industrials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CSW Industrials from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSW Industrials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.14.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSW. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,561,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company’s offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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