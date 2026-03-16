Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Director Alexander Newsom Darden Buys 5,000 Shares

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Newsom Darden purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $273,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $273,750. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

KGS stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.18. 956,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,321. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.95 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.29%.

KGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kodiak Gas Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.