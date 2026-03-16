Ouster (NYSE:OUST) COO Darien Spencer Sells 10,938 Shares

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2026

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUSTGet Free Report) COO Darien Spencer sold 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $256,277.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 325,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,607.50. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ouster Price Performance

Shares of Ouster stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.30. 1,438,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,579. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.91. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OUST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OUST

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ouster by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ouster by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ouster by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Ouster by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

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