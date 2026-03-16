Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OUTFRONT Media (OUT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE: OUT) recently:

3/3/2026 – OUTFRONT Media was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

3/2/2026 – OUTFRONT Media had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – OUTFRONT Media had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – OUTFRONT Media had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $24.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – OUTFRONT Media was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

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Insider Buying and Selling at OUTFRONT Media

In related news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $276,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,642.35. This trade represents a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

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