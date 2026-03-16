Insider Selling: Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Insider Sells 3,567 Shares of Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Armenta sold 3,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $35,027.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 540,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,311,824.58. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Armenta also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, February 13th, Anthony Armenta sold 3,432 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $32,192.16.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Anthony Armenta sold 3,223 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $33,293.59.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Anthony Armenta sold 3,893 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $55,553.11.

Serve Robotics Trading Up 8.0%

SERV traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,934,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,044. The stock has a market cap of $745.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. Serve Robotics Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $18.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Serve Robotics ( NASDAQ:SERV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 38.54% and a negative net margin of 3,821.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SERV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Loop Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Freedom Capital raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SERV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 527.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 52,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 44,442 shares in the last quarter. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Serve Robotics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Creek Drive Management Group LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,912,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

About Serve Robotics

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Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

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