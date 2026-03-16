Insider Selling: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Sells 26,763 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 26,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $586,109.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 609,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,063.90. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Parth Mehrotra sold 27,229 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $585,968.08.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Parth Mehrotra sold 21,097 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $479,112.87.

On Monday, March 9th, Parth Mehrotra sold 41,999 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $960,097.14.

On Friday, March 6th, Parth Mehrotra sold 21,440 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $496,336.00.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PRVA stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.96. 633,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,784. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 129.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.08%.The firm had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wolfe Research set a $31.00 price objective on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRVA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,774,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,987,000 after purchasing an additional 873,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,098,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,263,000 after purchasing an additional 607,447 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 841,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 489,866 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 484,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 355,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 1,213,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after buying an additional 350,194 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

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