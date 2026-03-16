Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO Sells $141,278.80 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CFO David Mountcastle sold 6,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $141,278.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,822.08. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, David Mountcastle sold 6,453 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $141,320.70.

On Monday, March 9th, David Mountcastle sold 5,829 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $133,134.36.

On Friday, March 6th, David Mountcastle sold 5,177 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $119,847.55.

On Thursday, February 26th, David Mountcastle sold 5,361 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $134,025.00.

On Friday, February 27th, David Mountcastle sold 7,697 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $192,809.85.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of PRVA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.96. 633,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,784. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $541.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Company Profile

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Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

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